Greece Halts in 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Against Extended Work Hours

Greece saw a massive strike as workers opposed new laws potentially extending work shifts to 13 hours. The walkout crippled public transport and services, with unions arguing that the reforms threaten worker welfare. The government claims the changes offer flexibility and bolster economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:41 IST
A supporter of the PAME trade union raises slogans during a 24-hour general strike against labour reforms extending the workday to 13 hours, in Athens, Greece. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

On Wednesday, Greece was brought to a standstill by a nationwide strike sparked by government plans to amend labor laws, allowing extended working hours. According to Al Jazeera, the strike involved civil servants and private sector employees, significantly impacting public transportation across Athens. Taxis and trains were halted, and other services like buses, the city's subway, trams, and trolley facilities operated on limited schedules. Ferry services were also disrupted, affecting the connectivity to Greek islands. Public services, including schools, courts, hospitals, and municipal workings, faced interruptions as protest marches unfolded in Athens and nationwide around midday.

The strike was a direct response to proposed legal reforms introducing greater flexibility in labor laws, including a provision allowing 13-hour work shifts. While the legislation proposes capping work, including overtime, at 48 hours weekly, with an annual overtime limit of 150 hours, unions argue these adjustments will lead to worker exploitation. The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the largest private sector union, voiced its opposition, stating exhaustion should not be equated with progress, highlighting the risk to workers' health and work-life balance.

Despite assurances from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the benefits of labor law reforms, including improved choice for employers and employees and up to 40 per cent pay raise for overtime work, worker unions remain unconvinced. The government asserts these changes will be applicable only for a limited period annually. Amidst Greece's economic improvements, such as reduced unemployment and a 2.3 per cent growth rate last year, wage concerns persist, with the minimum wage recently raised to 880 euros monthly. However, the reforms continue to be contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

