Congress Urges Trump to Recalibrate US-India Relations amid Tariff Strains

A coalition of U.S. Congress members has called on President Donald Trump to urgently mend the country's partnership with India, which has been strained due to recent tariff measures, according to a letter sent to the White House on Wednesday.

The lawmakers highlighted in their letter how tariff hikes under Trump, rising to as much as 50% on Indian goods, have caused economic distress, hurting Indian manufacturers and raising prices for American consumers, thus disrupting vital supply chains.

Warning of the strategic fallout, the letter expressed concerns that tariff escalations might push India closer to adversarial countries like China and Russia. The representatives have urged a policy review and sustained dialogue with India, emphasizing its role as a strategic ally.