Congress Urges Trump to Mend US-India Trade Relations
US Congress members have urged President Trump to repair US-India relations, strained by recent tariff hikes. They highlighted the economic and geopolitical importance of the partnership and called for a review of the tariff policy. Key representatives stress the need for recalibration over confrontation.
- Country:
- United States
Amid rising tensions, a coalition of US Congressional members penned a letter to President Donald Trump, urging immediate efforts to mend the strained economic partnership with India. This plea follows recent tariff escalations that lawmakers say have negatively impacted bilateral relations with the democratic powerhouse.
The letter targets the August 2025 decision under Trump's administration that increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, citing India's energy ties with Russia. Lawmakers argue these measures harm not only Indian producers but also American consumers and complex global supply chains vital to US industries.
Warning against possible geopolitical realignments, the Congressional members emphasized the strategic significance of India, advocating for cooperation over confrontation. They urged a review of tariff policies and stressed continued dialogue with India, acknowledging the shared democratic values and economic interdependencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK and India Forge Deeper Economic Ties Amid New Investment
Toxic Tragedy: India's Regulatory Oversight Crisis in Pharmaceutical Industry
Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation to 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Judicial Shoe Scandal: Rising Tensions in India's Courtrooms
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Gateway to a Developed India