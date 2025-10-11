Trump Threatens New Tariffs Amid US-China Export Tensions

President Donald Trump offered clarity on reports of a potential US-China summit, announcing he hasn't officially canceled a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, yet expressed surprise at China's new export license requirement for rare earth elements.

At the White House, Trump revealed his uncertainty regarding the meeting's occurrence but emphasized the potential for talks. Previously, he cited China's hostile export controls as a reason to reconsider the meet, suggesting the US might retaliate strongly.

In response, Trump proposed a 100% tariff on Chinese goods and export controls on critical software, effective November 1, 2025, to counter China's tightened rare earth export restrictions impacting global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)