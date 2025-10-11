Trump Threatens New Tariffs Amid US-China Export Tensions
President Trump clarified his stance on the US-China trade meeting after China's unexpected export restrictions on rare earth elements. He warned of substantial tariffs on Chinese goods and export controls on critical software starting November 2025, as a response to China's aggressive trade actions.
President Donald Trump offered clarity on reports of a potential US-China summit, announcing he hasn't officially canceled a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, yet expressed surprise at China's new export license requirement for rare earth elements.
At the White House, Trump revealed his uncertainty regarding the meeting's occurrence but emphasized the potential for talks. Previously, he cited China's hostile export controls as a reason to reconsider the meet, suggesting the US might retaliate strongly.
In response, Trump proposed a 100% tariff on Chinese goods and export controls on critical software, effective November 1, 2025, to counter China's tightened rare earth export restrictions impacting global trade dynamics.
