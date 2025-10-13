HRCP Alarms Over Rising Police Encounters in Punjab

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised serious concerns over the increasing 'normalisation' of police encounters in Punjab, warning that these actions are slowly replacing the province's legal framework. Since January 2025, the province has witnessed more than 500 police encounters, resulting in over 670 deaths, surpassing any other region.

According to HRCP, this unsettling trend has intensified since the Crime Control Department (CCD) was established in February 2025, ostensibly to combat organized crime. However, HRCP warns that the CCD functions like a 'parallel police structure' with unchecked powers, including filing FIRs, detaining suspects, and conducting operations often culminating in fatalities. The recent killing of Khwaja Tareef, known as Teefi Butt, in Rahim Yar Khan is highlighted as a concerning example.

The commission warns that these encounters signify an extrajudicial approach being used as a stand-in for justice. HRCP strongly emphasized that no entity, including police, should operate above the Constitution and stressed the importance of due process and fair trials. The body's call for accountability urges the Punjab government to scrutinize recent encounters and review the role of the CCD to restore public confidence in lawful justice.

