Madagascar's President Flees Amidst Gen Z-Led Unrest

In the wake of massive demonstrations, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has reportedly fled the country, according to Reuters. His departure comes amidst a surge of youth-led protests, marking a growing trend of Gen Z activism toppling governments, as seen recently in Nepal and Bangladesh.

Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko confirmed that Rajoelina left when parts of the military aligned with protesters. Rajoelina later addressed the nation via Facebook, stating he relocated for safety without revealing his whereabouts. Despite tensions, he promised not to let the nation fall into disarray and has not resigned.

Military insiders revealed that a French military aircraft expedited Rajoelina's departure. French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking from Egypt, emphasized the necessity of maintaining constitutional order in Madagascar. Meanwhile, protests continue to highlight issues such as shortages, corruption, and economic hardships faced by an increasingly restless youth population.

(With inputs from agencies.)