Left Menu

Canada Strengthens Ties with India: A New Roadmap Unveiled

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasizes enhancing India's partnership, focusing on public safety and economic relations. During her visit, she will meet with Indian leaders to discuss strategic collaborations spanning AI, energy, and sustainability, committed to mutual benefits and innovative growth for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:17 IST
Canada Strengthens Ties with India: A New Roadmap Unveiled
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen relations with India, placing public safety and economic cooperation at the forefront of its agenda. Speaking in India, Foreign Minister Anita Anand underscored the need for a strengthened bilateral partnership, noting areas like artificial intelligence, energy, and climate sustainability as key sectors of focus.

Minister Anand, currently on a crucial three-day visit to India, will engage in talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-ranking officials. Her itinerary includes participating in events in Mumbai to build on the momentum provided by the recent 'New Roadmap for India-Canada Relations'. Emphasizing shared democratic values and prosperity, she highlighted the dual focus on domestic public security and expanding economic ties.

The recently signed roadmap aims to rejuvenate strategic ties, enhancing cooperation across trade, clean technology, and people-to-people ties. The agreement includes commitments for ministerial discussions, a refreshed Canada-India CEO Forum, and collaborations in renewable energy and clean technology innovations, setting the stage for stronger, more sustainable bilateral and global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

 Global
2
Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

 India
3
Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

 India
4
Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025