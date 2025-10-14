Canada Strengthens Ties with India: A New Roadmap Unveiled

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen relations with India, placing public safety and economic cooperation at the forefront of its agenda. Speaking in India, Foreign Minister Anita Anand underscored the need for a strengthened bilateral partnership, noting areas like artificial intelligence, energy, and climate sustainability as key sectors of focus.

Minister Anand, currently on a crucial three-day visit to India, will engage in talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-ranking officials. Her itinerary includes participating in events in Mumbai to build on the momentum provided by the recent 'New Roadmap for India-Canada Relations'. Emphasizing shared democratic values and prosperity, she highlighted the dual focus on domestic public security and expanding economic ties.

The recently signed roadmap aims to rejuvenate strategic ties, enhancing cooperation across trade, clean technology, and people-to-people ties. The agreement includes commitments for ministerial discussions, a refreshed Canada-India CEO Forum, and collaborations in renewable energy and clean technology innovations, setting the stage for stronger, more sustainable bilateral and global partnerships.

