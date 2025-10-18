Left Menu

UAE Humanitarian Ship sails to Gaza carrying 7,200 tonnes of aid under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

The UAE Humanitarian Ship set sail today for the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying 7,200 tonnes of relief supplies aimed at meeting urgent needs and alleviating the suffering of people in the Strip.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 09:46 IST
UAE Humanitarian Ship sails to Gaza carrying 7,200 tonnes of aid under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Representative Image (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Humanitarian Ship set sail today for the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying 7,200 tonnes of relief supplies aimed at meeting urgent needs and alleviating the suffering of people in the Strip. The shipment includes 4,680 tonnes of essential food supplies, 2,160 tonnes of shelter materials, tents and winter clothing, along with 360 tonnes of medical supplies and four water tanks.

The cargo represents a comprehensive humanitarian response addressing the most pressing daily needs of Gaza's population. This initiative embodies the unity and coordination of UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations that have joined efforts to uphold the nation's values of solidarity and swift response in providing aid to the Palestinian people. It comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places humanitarian work among the country's top priorities and ensures the continuity of relief support for the people of Gaza.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reflects the UAE's deeply rooted humanitarian approach and its enduring commitment to global relief efforts, setting an international example of effective response and integrated humanitarian action to support those in need around the world. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, say...

 Afghanistan
2
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
3
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
4
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025