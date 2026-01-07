Rising Tensions: Palestinian Militia's Challenge to Hamas in Gaza

An Israeli-backed Palestinian militia, the Popular Forces, claimed responsibility for the fatal shooting of two Hamas operatives in southern Gaza, a bold move challenging Hamas's control. The incident occurred during a raid in Rafah, a region under Israeli military jurisdiction. The militia also detained a third individual.

The Popular Forces, led by Ghassan Duhine after the death of founder Yasser Abu Shabab, have seen an increase in recruits following an October deal between Israel and Hamas. The group's operations, although localized, pose significant pressures on Hamas's rule and complicate efforts to unify the fractured Gaza region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed support for these anti-Hamas groups, though specifics remain undisclosed. Despite gaining momentum, these groups are largely unpopular in Gaza, where the majority of the population resides in Hamas-controlled territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)