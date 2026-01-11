Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Israeli Fire Kills Three Palestinians

Israeli forces recently killed three Palestinians in Gaza, sparking renewed tension despite an October ceasefire. Health officials report that one was killed in Gaza City, while two others died in Israeli-occupied areas. Both Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating the ceasefire agreement, amid ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:41 IST
Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in separate incidents across Gaza, raising tensions even under the shadow of an October ceasefire, according to local health authorities.

One Palestinian was reported dead in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, under Palestinian control, while two others were killed in Bani Suhaila, an Israeli-occupied area. The Israeli military described both individuals as 'terrorists,' alleging they posed immediate threats.

Despite an October truce between Israel and Hamas, sporadic violence persists, with both parties blaming each other for ceasefire violations. A Hamas official has called for international mediation, accusing Israel of daily killings aimed at undermining the peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

