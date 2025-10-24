Sugar Crisis: Pakistan Faces Surging Prices Amidst Delayed Crushing Season

Pakistan is embroiled in a sugar crisis as prices in the open market escalate to Pakistani Rs 200 per kilogram, making the officially set price of Rs 181 per kg unattainable at retail outlets, particularly in major urban centers, according to The Express Tribune.

In wholesale markets, the cost of a 50-kilogram sugar bag has surged to Rs 10,000, linked to a 25% uptick in transportation fares on key routes. This price hike reflects broader economic pressures, underscored by a recent meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research.

Federal Minister for Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, addressed parliament, noting that sugar mills would set their own start dates for crushing. Critics are concerned that delayed crushing will harm farmers financially, as it impacts crop quality, inflates consumer prices, and contributes to overall inflation.

