Left Menu

Outcry in Balochistan: Families Rally Against Enforced Disappearances

A protest in Balochistan's Kech district demands the release of three men allegedly detained by the Pakistani military. Amidst calls for their return, enforced disappearances remain a critical issue in the region, with human rights organizations urging accountability while official narratives challenge these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:08 IST
Outcry in Balochistan: Families Rally Against Enforced Disappearances
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A protest erupted in the Mand Balochabad region of Kech district, Balochistan, with residents demanding the return of three men reportedly detained by Pakistani military forces. According to The Balochistan Post (TBP), Fahad, son of Usman; Hamood, son of Mohammad Jan; and Haroon, son of Mohammad, are believed to have been forcibly disappeared since their detention on October 23.

Participants, including women and children, held banners and placards during the demonstration, urging the government to secure the release of the missing. Enforced disappearances are a contentious issue in Balochistan, with families often accusing security agencies of detentions without charge. Over two decades, numerous protests have been organized to find answers about the disappeared.

Human rights organizations like the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons have recorded thousands of such incidents. Notable groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have urged investigations into these claims. Despite the Pakistani government's denials—citing individuals joining insurgent groups or living abroad—families continue to protest, seeking justice and adherence to the rule of law, reported TBP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejasvi Surya Advocates Metro Over Tunnel for Bengaluru's Traffic Woes

Tejasvi Surya Advocates Metro Over Tunnel for Bengaluru's Traffic Woes

 India
2
Courtroom Drama: Umar Khalid's Counsel Challenges Delhi Riot Charges

Courtroom Drama: Umar Khalid's Counsel Challenges Delhi Riot Charges

 India
3
Allegations of 'Vote Chori': MVA and Allies Plan Massive Rally Against Voter List Irregularities

Allegations of 'Vote Chori': MVA and Allies Plan Massive Rally Against Voter...

 India
4
Market Surge: Tech Giants, Profit Forecasts, and Economic Indicators in Focus

Market Surge: Tech Giants, Profit Forecasts, and Economic Indicators in Focu...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Enhancing Tax Capacity: How Smarter Administration Can Unlock Sustainable Revenues

The Human Side of Korea’s AI Boom: Jobs, Skills, and the Quest for Equality

Brain Says Yes, Tongue Says No: Seniors’ Subtle Rebellion Against Health-Labeled Foods

Expanding Credit, Shrinking Savings: IMF Sounds Alarm for Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025