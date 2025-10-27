Outcry in Balochistan: Families Rally Against Enforced Disappearances

A protest erupted in the Mand Balochabad region of Kech district, Balochistan, with residents demanding the return of three men reportedly detained by Pakistani military forces. According to The Balochistan Post (TBP), Fahad, son of Usman; Hamood, son of Mohammad Jan; and Haroon, son of Mohammad, are believed to have been forcibly disappeared since their detention on October 23.

Participants, including women and children, held banners and placards during the demonstration, urging the government to secure the release of the missing. Enforced disappearances are a contentious issue in Balochistan, with families often accusing security agencies of detentions without charge. Over two decades, numerous protests have been organized to find answers about the disappeared.

Human rights organizations like the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons have recorded thousands of such incidents. Notable groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have urged investigations into these claims. Despite the Pakistani government's denials—citing individuals joining insurgent groups or living abroad—families continue to protest, seeking justice and adherence to the rule of law, reported TBP.

(With inputs from agencies.)