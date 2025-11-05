The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has detailed its October activities in a newsletter, marking a year under new leadership and a renewed drive in global advocacy for Uyghur rights. The newsletter highlights a European Parliament event addressing the systemic erosion of Uyghur rights, coinciding with the 76th anniversary of East Turkistan's annexation and 70 years since the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region's establishment.

The WUC reported on high-level advocacy efforts across Europe, including meetings in the German Bundestag, briefings for European diplomats on Uyghur labor transfers, and participation in Forum 2000 to bolster international cooperation and support. The group also engaged with policymakers in the European Parliament and EU institutions on East Turkistan's current issues, alongside raising awareness at the VOC's China Forum about China's extended repression.

The newsletter further noted advocacy in Japan, where the Japan Uyghur Association co-held a symposium at the Japanese Diet with the Japan Uyghur Parliamentary Association, questioning China's ethnic policy. Additionally, the WUC co-organised a protest in Berlin against Beijing's oppression. Amidst global criticism, international observers label China's policies as cultural genocide, while Beijing defends its actions as counter-terrorism and poverty alleviation.

