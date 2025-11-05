Left Menu

Democratic Leaders Urge Trump to Address Historic GOP-led Shutdown

Top Democratic leaders in Congress have urged President Trump to hold a bipartisan meeting to resolve the ongoing federal shutdown and healthcare crisis. The call reflects increasing pressure on the White House to address the 36-day stalemate, the longest in U.S. history, amid widespread disruptions and economic fallout.

  United States

Amid intensifying pressure, Democratic congressional leaders have called on President Donald Trump for an immediate bipartisan summit to resolve the prolonged 'Republican-led federal government shutdown' and the accompanying 'Republican healthcare crisis'. The joint request was articulated in a letter signed by US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer.

The leaders urged the President to act decisively in restarting government functions and foster cross-party collaboration to end the healthcare deadlock. 'Dear President Trump: We write to demand a bipartisan meeting of legislative leaders to end the GOP shutdown of the federal government and decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis,' the letter stated, underlining their readiness for open dialogue.

The shutdown, now in its 36th day, has emerged as the longest in US history. Persisting due to partisan brinkmanship and political distrust, the deadlock has frustrated lawmakers and left federal employees unpaid. Several insiders attribute the impasse to President Trump's focus on foreign policy rather than budget negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

