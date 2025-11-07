Bajaur Residents Protest Against Alleged Military Aggression

In a dramatic display of civil unrest, locals from several villages in the Khar tehsil of Bajaur flooded the streets, accusing Pakistan's security forces of aggressive actions targeting their homes and mosques amidst an ongoing anti-terror operation. The massive protest unfolded in the Kosar area along the Bajaur-Peshawar Highway, where residents from Lra Banda, Shagi, Kosar, Janat Shah, Galo Kass, Gooro, and nearby regions gathered to express their anger, as reported by Dawn.

The protest, which drew significant support from political and social leaders, including the Bajaur Aman Jirga led by Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, effectively blocked the main highway for hours, paralyzing vehicular movement. Demonstrators accused the security forces of indiscriminately firing heavy weaponry at civilian homes and mosques on Wednesday night, leading to widespread panic and endangering the lives of families, especially women, children, and the elderly. Leaders like PTI's Khalilur Rehman, ANP's Shah Naseer Khan, and Sayed Sadiq Akbar Jan criticized these alleged assaults, claiming they blatantly violated a prior agreement between local communities and authorities ensuring civilian protection during military operations in Mamund tehsil.

The protesters demanded governmental and military assurances for civilian safety, highlighting that such aggressive strategies undermine public trust and further destabilize the region. The ongoing turmoil has significantly disrupted daily life and livelihoods throughout Bajaur, leaving residents in a constant state of fear over potential attacks, as highlighted by Dawn. The blockade only concluded after the Bajaur Aman Jirga received assurances from the deputy commissioner that civilians would not be targeted in future operations. Despite this, many locals remain doubtful, accusing the Pakistan Army of carrying out extensive operations under the guise of counterterrorism, a controversial move perpetuating alienation among the beleaguered tribal populace, according to Dawn. (ANI)

