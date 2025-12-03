Left Menu

Students in Senegal clash with security forces over financial aid

The unrest comes as the West African nation struggles with a severe financial strain and a debt burden that the International Monetary Fund says is equal to 132% of its gross domestic product. Pape Demba Niane, a third-year student at the faculty of legal and political sciences, said students were trying to engage in discussions when the police entered the campus.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:06 IST
Students in Senegal clash with security forces over financial aid

Clashes between students and security forces at Senegal's main university intensified on Wednesday as protesters demanded stipends and other financial aid amid the government's ongoing fiscal challenges.

Authorities at Cheikh Anta Diop University in the heart of the capital requested help from law enforcement to ensure safety as rock-throwing students clashed with security forces, who responded with tear gas. The unrest comes as the West African nation struggles with a severe financial strain and a debt burden that the International Monetary Fund says is equal to 132% of its gross domestic product.

Pape Demba Niane, a third-year student at the faculty of legal and political sciences, said students were trying to engage in discussions when the police entered the campus. "We are afraid... Several students are currently injured and the medical service is unable to cope with the influx," Niane told Reuters.

'UNIVERSITIES IN TURMOIL' Demba Ka, president of one of the campus associations, said students had tried to hold peaceful demonstrations for 13 months without gaining attention from authorities.

"We appealed to the president of the Republic and the prime minister, who are aware that the country is unstable and that the universities are in turmoil," he said, adding that the state did not listen to their demands. Ka said the government instead made things worse by sending police officers to the campus. The university is large, with almost 90,000 students enrolled in 2024, according to the school's website.

"We didn't expect this government to sacrifice young people who fought for them to become leaders of this country!" Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, an alumnus of the university, had pledged to combat unemployment, corruption, and elitism.

However, since he took office in April last year, alongside President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the administration has faced criticism from opposition parties for its handling of growing social and economic challenges. An audit initiated by the new administration revealed a wider-than-reported debt burden and budget deficit inherited from the previous government. Talks with the IMF over a new financial program have made slow progress, and authorities are dealing with mounting public discontent and a challenging fiscal outlook. (Writing by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Bate Felix and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
2
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025