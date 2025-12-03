Left Menu

J-K: Security forces conduct joint search operation along IB in Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:06 IST
Security forces and police conducted a joint search operation in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district as part of heightened vigilance along the International Border (IB), officials said on Wednesday. ''BSF troops and the Border Police Post carried out a joint search operation in village Bhattal Chak, the depth area of Chandwan, Marheen (Kathua),'' an official said.

The search operation aimed to strengthen border security efforts, they added.

