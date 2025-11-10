Left Menu

Bipartisan Bill Targets Counterfeit Vapes from China to Protect US Youth

A new bipartisan bill seeks to combat the influx of counterfeit vaping products from China, aiming to protect public health and address the youth nicotine crisis. The proposed legislation would empower the FDA to seize and destroy illicit tobacco imports, a move supported by recent CBP enforcement actions.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced legislation to curb the influx of counterfeit vaping products from China, which officials say poses a significant threat to public health and fuels a youth nicotine crisis.

Naming the effort the Ensuring the Necessary Destruction (END) of Illicit Chinese Tobacco Act, the bill aims to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to enable the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to seize and destroy counterfeit, adulterated or misbranded tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes and vapes entering the US market. 'The vaping epidemic harming American youth is being worsened by China's massive role in flooding US markets with illegal tobacco products,' stated Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Recent enforcement actions by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) underscore the extent of the issue, with interceptions in Chicago, Minneapolis-St Paul, and other locations highlighting the scale of illegal imports. 'The END Act will equip federal agencies with the authority to destroy counterfeit goods before they reach American consumers,' said Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas). The measure has bipartisan support, with co-sponsorship from Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and introduction in the House by Debbie Dingell (D-Mich).

