Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

A devastating suicide bomb attack outside the district and sessions court in Islamabad's G-11 area has left at least 12 people dead and 27 others injured. The tragedy struck Tuesday amidst high-profile events in the city, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference and the 6th Margalla Dialogue.

Senior Islamabad police officials confirmed the death toll, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed reporters, stating the attack occurred at 12:39 pm. Naqvi added that the suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle after failing to enter the court, with investigations ongoing to identify the assailant.

The destructive blast has prompted tightened security across Islamabad, with increased vigilance around key buildings. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic, while national leaders, including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, condemned the attack as a wake-up call for the country's ongoing battle against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)