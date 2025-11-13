Rep. Chip Roy Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Freeze Amidst Security Concerns
Texas Congressman Chip Roy plans to introduce legislation halting all U.S. immigration. Speaking on The Benny Show, Roy highlighted objectives like vetting immigrant adherence to Sharia law. His proposal aligns with past Trump administration policies targeting immigration reforms and tightening visa regulations, notably increasing H-1B visa fees to $100,000.
U.S. Republican Congressman Chip Roy is spearheading a legislative push to completely halt immigration as part of a broader security and immigration reform strategy. Discussing the proposal on The Benny Show, Roy, who represents Texas, outlined his aim to meet specific objectives before resuming immigration.
Key elements of the proposed bill include comprehensive vetting for Sharia law adherence, ending H-1B visas, and addressing birthright citizenship. Roy expressed his concerns over what he described as a 'massive Islamism problem' in the U.S., urging for communities to integrate into American society and embrace its core values.
Roy's initiatives reflect the Trump administration's stringent immigration stance, including a proclamation mandating a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applicants. This new fee significantly surpasses the previous cost of approximately $1,500, aiming to tighten visa program regulations.
