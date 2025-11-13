Rep. Chip Roy Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Freeze Amidst Security Concerns

U.S. Republican Congressman Chip Roy is spearheading a legislative push to completely halt immigration as part of a broader security and immigration reform strategy. Discussing the proposal on The Benny Show, Roy, who represents Texas, outlined his aim to meet specific objectives before resuming immigration.

Key elements of the proposed bill include comprehensive vetting for Sharia law adherence, ending H-1B visas, and addressing birthright citizenship. Roy expressed his concerns over what he described as a 'massive Islamism problem' in the U.S., urging for communities to integrate into American society and embrace its core values.

Roy's initiatives reflect the Trump administration's stringent immigration stance, including a proclamation mandating a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applicants. This new fee significantly surpasses the previous cost of approximately $1,500, aiming to tighten visa program regulations.

