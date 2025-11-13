Tension Escalates as Thai-Cambodian Border Clash Breaches Peace Treaty

In a significant diplomatic fallout, Cambodia has condemned the recent unprovoked shooting by Thai military forces on its civilians, which left one dead and three others injured, according to state media reports. The incident has further inflamed tensions after Thailand suspended a crucial US-backed peace treaty with Cambodia following a landmine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers.

An official statement from the Cambodian Senate recounted the violent clash, calling it a grievous attack on Cambodian civilians in Prey Chan village, Banteay Meanchey province. The statement described it as a breach of Cambodia's sovereignty and a violation of international laws, including the United Nations and ASEAN charters, and indicated a formal protest was filed with Thailand.

Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Puangketkaew, confirmed the suspension of the Joint Declaration with Cambodia, with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul indicating a pivot from past agreements. In light of these developments, ongoing disputes over the 817-kilometre border continue to stoke tensions, despite a prior ceasefire agreement reached in July this year under Malaysian mediation.