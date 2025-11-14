Left Menu

China Condemns Japanese PM’s 'Provocative' Taiwan Remarks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:14 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic clash, China has issued a vigorous protest against Japan following remarks made by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan. On Thursday, the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Sun Weidong, summoned Japanese Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi over what Beijing termed 'erroneous' remarks, according to Global Times.

The controversial statements by Takaichi, which touched upon possible armed involvement in the Taiwan Strait, were met with strong disapproval from China. Sun Weidong labeled these statements as 'extremely serious' and accused them of inflaming tensions, stating they blatantly interfered with China's internal affairs and violated the one-China policy.

Amid escalating tensions, Beijing has urged Japan to reconsider its stance, emphasizing historical responsibilities and warning that failure to retract the provocative comments could lead to severe consequences. This diplomatic confrontation marks another critical point in China-Japan relations, with China reaffirming its stance on Taiwan as an indispensable part of its territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

