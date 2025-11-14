South Africa Declares G20 'Too Big to Fail' Amidst U.S. Boycott

South Africa has declared the G20 'too big to fail' as it gears up to host the summit for the first time on African soil, despite the United States boycotting the leaders' meeting under President Donald Trump.

Speaking with ANI, South African High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, described the U.S. decision as 'unfortunate' but underscored that the forum is no longer reliant on any single nation. Sooklal highlighted the symbolic significance of South Africa being the sole G20 member from the African continent, demonstrating Africa's capability in providing global leadership.

The high commissioner outlined key priorities for the summit, including inclusive growth, inequality, and sustainability, while expressing optimism about India's upcoming BRICS chairmanship. Trade issues and global unity against terrorism are also set to be important topics, with the leaders' summit scheduled in South Africa later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)