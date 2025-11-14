Left Menu

South Africa Declares G20 'Too Big to Fail' Amidst U.S. Boycott

South Africa, hosting the first-ever G20 Summit in Africa, declared the forum 'too big to fail' as the United States boycotts the leaders' meeting. Despite the absence of the U.S., the summit will focus on themes of solidarity, equality, and sustainability, emphasizing Africa's role in global leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:04 IST
South Africa's High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa has declared the G20 'too big to fail' as it gears up to host the summit for the first time on African soil, despite the United States boycotting the leaders' meeting under President Donald Trump.

Speaking with ANI, South African High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, described the U.S. decision as 'unfortunate' but underscored that the forum is no longer reliant on any single nation. Sooklal highlighted the symbolic significance of South Africa being the sole G20 member from the African continent, demonstrating Africa's capability in providing global leadership.

The high commissioner outlined key priorities for the summit, including inclusive growth, inequality, and sustainability, while expressing optimism about India's upcoming BRICS chairmanship. Trade issues and global unity against terrorism are also set to be important topics, with the leaders' summit scheduled in South Africa later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

