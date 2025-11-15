Left Menu

Taiwan Stands Defiant: Lawmakers Denounce China's Legal Threats Against DPP Legislator

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party has introduced a resolution denouncing China's threats against DPP legislator Puma Shen. The proposal condemns China's actions as an intrusion into Taiwan's affairs and a threat to global stability. Lawmakers are urged to reject China's efforts to criminalize and intimidate Taiwanese citizens.

  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have launched a resolution condemning China following reports of potential legal action against DPP legislator Puma Shen. The resolution argues China's pressure campaign is an attack on Taiwan's democratic processes and an attempt to intimidate elected officials, as per The Taipei Times. The DPP caucus views China's actions as an intrusive threat to Taiwan's internal affairs, jeopardizing both national security and global stability. They urged legislators from all parties to firmly reject China's efforts to penalize Shen for his political duties and extend fear among Taiwanese citizens.

The motion emphasizes that Taiwan's constitutional freedoms are inherent and not subject to China's political dictates. Lawmakers commit to bolstering national defense, strengthening ties with democracies, and safeguarding Taiwan's sovereignty. China's charges against Shen originate from a report by the state-run Xinhua news agency, alleging he is under investigation for activities linked to "secession," including founding Kuma Academy, a civil defense group. Further tensions rose as China issued wanted notices for YouTuber Wen Tzu-yu and rapper Chen Po-yuan, accused of separatist activities, The Taipei Times reported.

DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu expressed that the resolution was introduced partly due to Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu's refusal to release a bipartisan statement against China's actions. Wu cited procedural hurdles might prevent the motion's inclusion on the legislative agenda. She emphasized the imperative for Taiwan's parliament to oppose China's efforts to silence critics worldwide and highlighted the UN's concerns of such repression as human rights abuses. Lawmakers have a duty to defend Taiwanese rights globally, she added, according to The Taipei Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

