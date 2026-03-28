Professor's Classroom Outburst Sparks Legal Action

An adjunct professor at a private university has come under scrutiny after being accused of calling a student a 'terrorist' during class. The controversy erupted after a video capturing the incident surfaced on social media, leading to the professor's suspension.

Police registered an FIR against the professor for allegedly making insulting remarks intended to provoke religious feelings and create a hostile environment. The FIR further reveals that crucial CCTV footage was reportedly deleted, raising concerns over accountability and transparency.

The National Students' Union of India has demanded stringent action, including a public apology, as the case unfolds. The professor has apologized to the college but not directly to the student.

(With inputs from agencies.)