NSCN (K) Ban Confirmed by Tribunal: A Blow to Secessionist Activities

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has endorsed India's five-year ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), or NSCN (K), marking it as a threat to the nation's sovereignty.

In a recent ruling by Justice Nelson Sailo, the tribunal affirmed that NSCN (K)'s activities aim to secede from India, effectively waging war against the government.

The Centre's ban will take effect on September 28, 2025, as per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, mandating tribunal review within 30 days of notification.