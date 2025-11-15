Recent investigations reveal that Chinese authorities are ramping up ideological indoctrination of Tibetan elementary school children through a combination of "red" re-education campaigns, Mao-centric propaganda, and military-style training. These revelations were made by the Washington-based advocacy group, International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), highlighting China's use of its educational system to instill loyalty toward the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at the cost of Tibetan cultural and linguistic heritage, according to reports from Phayul.

Citing sources from Chinese state media and local propaganda channels, the ICT report outlines disturbing activities aimed at fostering early political loyalty among Tibetan first-grade students while eroding their cultural identity. An instance from Medog County showcases uniformed military veterans introducing young pupils to army equipment, exemplifying this agenda.

Visual evidence from Chinese state media depicted an instructor demonstrating a QBZ-191 assault rifle to a group of elementary students, revealing an attempt to normalize militarization in Tibetan education. Another incident involved fourth-grade students from Lhasa visiting the Mao Badge Museum under a campaign to promote CCP revolutionary ideology, further evidencing China's strategy to replace Tibetan values with enforced political conformity.

ICT stresses this situation as part of China's broader agenda to replace Tibetan linguistic, cultural, and religious values with political conformity. The report warns that China is shaping a generation of Tibetan students to comply with CCP standards, anticipating military service, and distancing themselves from traditional heritage.

ICT urged international bodies to hold China accountable for such violations of cultural rights, calling for a cessation of practices that forcibly indoctrinate Tibetan children, as reported by Phayul.