Left Menu

Historic Verdict Looms: Tribunal to Rule on High-Profile Crimes Against Humanity Case

The International Crimes Tribunal is set to announce a pivotal verdict involving former leaders Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, accused of crimes against humanity during the July-August unrest. Prosecutors demand maximum penalties while the defense seeks acquittal, alleging coerced testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:20 IST
Historic Verdict Looms: Tribunal to Rule on High-Profile Crimes Against Humanity Case
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The International Crimes Tribunal is poised to deliver its long-awaited verdict in a high-profile case involving ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The trio faces charges of committing crimes against humanity during last year's unrest, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The prosecution concluded its arguments on October 23, with Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman urging the tribunal for severe punishment. Defense counsel Md Amir Hossain countered, seeking acquittal for the accused and challenging the credibility of key witnesses.

As the tribunal readies to announce its verdict, the case has seen dramatic developments, including former IGP Mamun's open admission of guilt, adding gravity to today's anticipated ruling. The prosecution presented extensive evidence, including thousands of pages of documentation, ahead of what could be a landmark judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ningbo's Marriage Vouchers: A Push to Ignite the Nuptials

Ningbo's Marriage Vouchers: A Push to Ignite the Nuptials

 Global
2
Skin Healix: Revolutionizing Indian Skincare with Science-Driven Solutions

Skin Healix: Revolutionizing Indian Skincare with Science-Driven Solutions

 India
3
Early Shadows: The Impact of Violence on Developing Minds

Early Shadows: The Impact of Violence on Developing Minds

 Global
4
Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025