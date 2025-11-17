Historic Verdict Looms: Tribunal to Rule on High-Profile Crimes Against Humanity Case

The International Crimes Tribunal is poised to deliver its long-awaited verdict in a high-profile case involving ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The trio faces charges of committing crimes against humanity during last year's unrest, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The prosecution concluded its arguments on October 23, with Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman urging the tribunal for severe punishment. Defense counsel Md Amir Hossain countered, seeking acquittal for the accused and challenging the credibility of key witnesses.

As the tribunal readies to announce its verdict, the case has seen dramatic developments, including former IGP Mamun's open admission of guilt, adding gravity to today's anticipated ruling. The prosecution presented extensive evidence, including thousands of pages of documentation, ahead of what could be a landmark judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)