Left Menu

Telangana High Court Suspends Tribunal Verdict on Defence Director Appointment

The Telangana High Court suspended a tribunal's decision that nullified Jaiteerth R Joshi's appointment as Director General of BrahMos in the DRDO. This follows a plea by senior scientist Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, challenging Joshi's appointment due to seniority, amidst crucial defense projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:22 IST
Telangana High Court Suspends Tribunal Verdict on Defence Director Appointment
Telangana High Court (Photo/Website of Telangana HC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has intervened in a contentious leadership dispute within the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), temporarily halting a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) verdict. This decision comes in the wake of a directive from CAT's Hyderabad bench last month, which had annulled the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as Director General of BrahMos.

Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, a senior scientist at DRDO, initiated the legal challenge against Joshi's appointment in November 2024. Naidu argued that his extensive experience and seniority—being seven years senior to Joshi and serving as an Outstanding Scientist since 2017—were overlooked when Joshi was appointed.

Joshi took on the role on December 2, 2024, amidst a pivotal period for India's defense sector, which is undertaking substantial supply orders. The High Court's suspension of the tribunal's verdict adds a new dimension to this high-profile leadership contention as critical defense activities continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India
2
Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WWII

Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WW...

 Germany
3
Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

 India
4
Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026