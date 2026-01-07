Telangana High Court Suspends Tribunal Verdict on Defence Director Appointment

The Telangana High Court has intervened in a contentious leadership dispute within the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), temporarily halting a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) verdict. This decision comes in the wake of a directive from CAT's Hyderabad bench last month, which had annulled the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as Director General of BrahMos.

Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, a senior scientist at DRDO, initiated the legal challenge against Joshi's appointment in November 2024. Naidu argued that his extensive experience and seniority—being seven years senior to Joshi and serving as an Outstanding Scientist since 2017—were overlooked when Joshi was appointed.

Joshi took on the role on December 2, 2024, amidst a pivotal period for India's defense sector, which is undertaking substantial supply orders. The High Court's suspension of the tribunal's verdict adds a new dimension to this high-profile leadership contention as critical defense activities continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)