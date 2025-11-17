Left Menu

Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India Visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meet in Moscow, laying groundwork for President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India. Discussions cover bilateral, regional, and global issues, with a focus on trade and cooperation in international forums such as the SCO, BRICS, and G20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:15 IST
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are set to hold a crucial meeting in Moscow today. This comes as President Vladimir Putin prepares for his upcoming December visit to India, marking a key moment in India-Russia relations.

The Moscow talks will address future political engagements between New Delhi and Moscow, coupled with important discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues. Topics such as cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, the United Nations, and the G20 are expected to be high on the agenda.

Lavrov and Jaishankar's dialogue follows Jaishankar's recent trip to Russia and includes preparations for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit. Talks are also expected to cover trade expansion, logistical challenges, and the trade imbalance. The meeting underscores both nations' commitment to strengthening ties across political and economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

