Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India Visit

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are set to hold a crucial meeting in Moscow today. This comes as President Vladimir Putin prepares for his upcoming December visit to India, marking a key moment in India-Russia relations.

The Moscow talks will address future political engagements between New Delhi and Moscow, coupled with important discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues. Topics such as cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, the United Nations, and the G20 are expected to be high on the agenda.

Lavrov and Jaishankar's dialogue follows Jaishankar's recent trip to Russia and includes preparations for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit. Talks are also expected to cover trade expansion, logistical challenges, and the trade imbalance. The meeting underscores both nations' commitment to strengthening ties across political and economic sectors.

