Diplomatic Dialogues: Spain and U.S. Address Global Issues
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares conversed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Venezuela and the status of Spanish companies like Repsol. The discussion also touched on Ukraine, with a positive tone reported. Albares reinforced Spain's commitment to Venezuela's people during this new phase.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares engaged in a diplomatic discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, focusing primarily on the current situation in Venezuela, where Spanish companies, including Repsol, have vested interests.
The duo also exchanged views on Ukraine, a point of international concern, with the conversation described as amicable by the Spanish foreign ministry.
Albares took to Twitter after the discussion, affirming Spain's dedicated support for the people of Venezuela amid this evolving stage.
