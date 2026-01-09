Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Spain and U.S. Address Global Issues

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares conversed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Venezuela and the status of Spanish companies like Repsol. The discussion also touched on Ukraine, with a positive tone reported. Albares reinforced Spain's commitment to Venezuela's people during this new phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:04 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Spain and U.S. Address Global Issues
Jose Manuel Albares
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares engaged in a diplomatic discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, focusing primarily on the current situation in Venezuela, where Spanish companies, including Repsol, have vested interests.

The duo also exchanged views on Ukraine, a point of international concern, with the conversation described as amicable by the Spanish foreign ministry.

Albares took to Twitter after the discussion, affirming Spain's dedicated support for the people of Venezuela amid this evolving stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

 India
2
I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Election Timelines

Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Electio...

 India
4
Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026