Diplomatic Dialogues: Spain and U.S. Address Global Issues

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares engaged in a diplomatic discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, focusing primarily on the current situation in Venezuela, where Spanish companies, including Repsol, have vested interests.

The duo also exchanged views on Ukraine, a point of international concern, with the conversation described as amicable by the Spanish foreign ministry.

Albares took to Twitter after the discussion, affirming Spain's dedicated support for the people of Venezuela amid this evolving stage.

