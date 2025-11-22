Assam Minister Criticizes Congress Over Voter Roll Revision Controversy

In a recent development, Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad President, Atul Bora, voiced sharp criticisms against the Congress party for questioning the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Revision of voter rolls in Assam. Bora accused Congress of playing politics, despite the Election Commission's clarification that the process was routine ahead of upcoming elections.

Bora dismissed Congress's argument that the Special Revision was unnecessary, asserting that it was a standard pre-election procedure that ensures all eligible voters, including those working outside Assam, get their rightful chance to vote. He labeled the Congress's objections as baseless, emphasizing that the Election Commission had provided adequate justification for the revision.

The AGP leader also launched a broadside against Congress concerning the historic 1985 Assam Accord. He alleged Congress was behind unchecked infiltration and failed to implement the Accord's key provisions, resulting in the loss of over 860 lives during the Assam agitation. Bora reaffirmed the current government's commitment to protect indigenous rights, a stance contrasting with previous Congress regimes.

Responding to planned protests by Congress at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged voter manipulation, Bora dismissed these as mere political theatrics. He pointed out Congress's lackluster election outcomes to counter their claims. Meanwhile, the ECI announced the Special Revision in Assam, separate from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in other states, given Assam's unique citizenship framework amid the Supreme Court-monitored NRC process.

The ECI also clarified that while Aadhaar numbers could be furnished voluntarily, the failure to do so would not bar inclusion in the voter rolls. This initiative underscores the EC's commitment to ensure an accurate electoral process without disenfranchising citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)