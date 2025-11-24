Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Strikes Amid Peace Talks

As peace talks continue in a bid to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a severe Russian strike on Kharkiv has left four people dead and 17 others injured, including two children. This attack occurred overnight and targeted the city's Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, several strikes hit residential areas, causing widespread destruction and damaging 40 residential buildings. In Kholodnohirskyi, civilian enterprises and warehouses also suffered significant damage. Terekhov expressed his condolences to victims' families, condemning Russia's continued aggression.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts in Geneva continue, with U.S. and Ukrainian officials unveiling a revised peace proposal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism about emerging proposals that align with Ukraine's national interests. However, the toll of conflict remains heavy, with ongoing counting of casualties from other recent strikes across the country.

