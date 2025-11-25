The recent G20 Summit held in Johannesburg highlighted the crucial role of the Global South in shaping the global economy. Russian Deputy Chief of Staff Maksim Oreshkin stressed the importance of developing nations in driving economic expansion and fostering international partnerships, particularly through their advancements in technology, education, and infrastructure.

Oreshkin underscored the increasing significance of regional associations within the G20, arguing that their inclusion brings stronger global majority representation. This greater involvement ensures that the priorities of developing countries are considered more extensively in global discussions. He reiterated Russia's commitment to the G20's focus on economic, social, and environmental priorities, commending recent agreements on food security and sustainable development.

Regarding Africa, Oreshkin announced Russia's ambitious goal to double trade with the continent by 2030, not limited to traditional goods but also encompassing technological collaboration. He highlighted the growing economic significance of Africa, home to a rapidly increasing population, necessitating urgent development financing. The G20 summit's final declaration reasserted these shared goals for fostering inclusive and sustainable global growth.

