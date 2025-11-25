Left Menu

G20 Summit Highlights: Russia Emphasizes Global South's Role in Economic Growth

The G20 Summit in Johannesburg focused on economic cooperation and sustainable growth, with Russia's Maksim Oreshkin underscoring the Global South's emerging influence in global economics. Regional associations were noted as vital for broader representation. Russia plans to double its trade with Africa by 2030, emphasizing technology and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:16 IST
Russia's Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, Maksim Oreshkin (Photo/TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The recent G20 Summit held in Johannesburg highlighted the crucial role of the Global South in shaping the global economy. Russian Deputy Chief of Staff Maksim Oreshkin stressed the importance of developing nations in driving economic expansion and fostering international partnerships, particularly through their advancements in technology, education, and infrastructure.

Oreshkin underscored the increasing significance of regional associations within the G20, arguing that their inclusion brings stronger global majority representation. This greater involvement ensures that the priorities of developing countries are considered more extensively in global discussions. He reiterated Russia's commitment to the G20's focus on economic, social, and environmental priorities, commending recent agreements on food security and sustainable development.

Regarding Africa, Oreshkin announced Russia's ambitious goal to double trade with the continent by 2030, not limited to traditional goods but also encompassing technological collaboration. He highlighted the growing economic significance of Africa, home to a rapidly increasing population, necessitating urgent development financing. The G20 summit's final declaration reasserted these shared goals for fostering inclusive and sustainable global growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

