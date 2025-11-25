India and Morocco Strengthen Military Ties: Rear Admiral's Visit Fuels Defense Cooperation

Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, engaged in significant discussions with Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, in New Delhi. Their dialogue aimed at intensifying military cooperation, exploring enhanced professional exchanges, and reviewing the ongoing engagements between the Indian Army and Morocco's armed forces.

Both military leaders reiterated their countries' commitment to global peace and security. Rear Admiral Tahin's visit forms part of India's strategic outreach to Africa, seeking robust defense partnerships. He also engaged with Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi to fortify naval collaboration, emphasizing training exchanges and maritime security.

The visit, following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's trip to Morocco, underscores continuous high-level defense engagement. It coincides with the launch of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's facility in Morocco, symbolizing India's active role in global defense innovations. The initiative 'Make with Friends' embodies partnerships that drive technological advancement globally.