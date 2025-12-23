Left Menu

Bangladeshi Activist Warns of Anti-India Rhetoric Stoked by Extremists

Rokeya Prachy, a Bangladeshi actor and Awami League member, warns against the rise of anti-India sentiments fueled by extremist groups for political gains. She criticized the interim government's approach toward India, citing manipulated unrest and the targeting of minority groups as threats to Bangladesh's stability.

Bangladeshi actor Rokeya Prachy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladeshi actor and activist Rokeya Prachy raised alarms on Tuesday about the intentional stirring of anti-India sentiments by fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh, aimed at achieving political gains. Speaking to ANI, Prachy, affiliated with the Awami League, expressed concerns over the interim government's approach toward India, labeling it as detrimental to national interests.

Highlighting the tactics of radical groups, Prachy accused them of fostering an anti-India narrative to provoke tension. She pointed fingers at organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami and Hizb ut-Tahrir for systematically inciting hostility against India, which, according to her, does not serve the Bangladeshi people's interests.

Prachy also linked recent acts of violence, including attacks on Indian diplomatic sites, to broader strategies by radical elements aiming to destabilize Bangladesh. She connected these incidents to political unrest, exacerbated by the assassination of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of a Hindu man, describing the violence as organized efforts by forces linked to the interim government to suppress dissent and minority voices.

