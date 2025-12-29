Controversy Surrounds PIA Privatisation: JI Leader Blasts 'Grave Error'
Jamaat-i-Islami leader condemns Pakistan International Airlines' privatisation, calling it a critical mistake. He blames government mismanagement for PIA's decline and questions the transparency of the sale. Criticism also extends to the alleged transfer of state-owned assets, overshadowing the claimed benefits of privatisation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a fiery critique of the recent privatisation move, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman slammed the sale of Pakistan International Airlines, labeling it a strategic asset that should remain under national control. He stressed that the privatisation reflects poorly on the government's management capabilities.
Addressing a press conference at JI's Idara Noor-i-Haq headquarters, Rehman blamed successive governments for PIA's decline, pointing to issues like corruption, mismanagement, and fraudulent appointments. He held parties like PML-N and PTI, among others, accountable for PIA's current state, stating that such culpability should be acknowledged before considering any sale.
Further, Rehman questioned the financial dealings involved in the transaction, arguing that the reported profit from January to June highlights poor valuation of the airline's assets. He also criticized the apparent misuse of privatisation terms, where a state-owned asset appears to be handed over to another state-connected entity, thus questioning the transparency and authenticity of the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
