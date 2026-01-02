Tensions Rise as Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Putin's Residence

Russia has accused Ukraine of conducting a drone strike targeting President Vladimir Putin's official residence in the Novgorod region. Allegations emerged just days after the reported incident, with Moscow sharing purported evidence with the United States, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a video released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram, Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, is seen addressing a US military attache in Moscow. Kostyukov presented materials claimed to be linked to the alleged attack, including a device recovered from one of the drones.

Ukraine has firmly denied involvement, accusing Russia of trying to escalate the situation and derail peace efforts. Global leaders have expressed concern, with figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging diplomatic resolutions. Meanwhile, the US and President Trump have condemned the attack and criticized its timing, advocating for peace and caution.