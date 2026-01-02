Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Putin's Residence

Russia has accused Ukraine of a drone attack targeting President Putin's residence in the Novgorod region and shared alleged evidence with the US. Ukraine denies the allegations, calling them fabrications. The incident has sparked international reactions and concerns about escalating tensions in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:42 IST
Tensions Rise as Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Putin's Residence
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has accused Ukraine of conducting a drone strike targeting President Vladimir Putin's official residence in the Novgorod region. Allegations emerged just days after the reported incident, with Moscow sharing purported evidence with the United States, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a video released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram, Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, is seen addressing a US military attache in Moscow. Kostyukov presented materials claimed to be linked to the alleged attack, including a device recovered from one of the drones.

Ukraine has firmly denied involvement, accusing Russia of trying to escalate the situation and derail peace efforts. Global leaders have expressed concern, with figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging diplomatic resolutions. Meanwhile, the US and President Trump have condemned the attack and criticized its timing, advocating for peace and caution.

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026