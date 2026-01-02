Left Menu

Karachi's Road Safety Dilemma: Progress Amid Persistent Challenges

Karachi faces a traffic crisis marked by reckless driving and poor infrastructure. Despite a 31.7% drop in road fatalities in 2025 due to stricter enforcement, experts urge systemic changes to tackle underlying mobility issues, citing population growth and inadequate public transport as major concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:45 IST
Karachi's Road Safety Dilemma: Progress Amid Persistent Challenges
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Karachi, traffic tragedies are a grim reality for residents, highlighting a larger crisis of reckless driving, inadequate road infrastructure, and weak law enforcement. In 2025, the city saw 803 road fatalities, though a significant 31.7% decline in the latter half offered some relief.

Authorities attribute this decline to data-driven enforcement strategies, such as the e-challan system and the Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team, which focuses on accident-prone areas. Mandatory tracking for commercial vehicles has also bolstered road safety, with the introduction of digital enforcement cutting daily fatalities from three to two, as stated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah.

Despite these strides, experts warn that enforcement alone will not solve Karachi's mobility challenges. Rapid urbanization, sprawling settlements, and a lagging public transport system exacerbate traffic woes. Urban planner Noman Ahmed advocates for systemic changes, including expanded public transport, safer road designs, and a unified fare system to ensure lasting improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

 India
2
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
3
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
4
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026