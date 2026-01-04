Netanyahu Endorses US-Led Action in Venezuela: A Shift in Latin America
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed the United States' intervention in Venezuela, praising President Donald Trump and the American military. Amid shifting alliances in Latin America, the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by US forces marks significant political change, with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez named the acting president.
In a notable international development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed strong support for the United States' action in Venezuela. Speaking publicly, Netanyahu endorsed the U.S.'s efforts to restore what he described as freedom and justice in Venezuela, aligning with Washington's move to arrest Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.
Netanyahu highlighted a political transformation across Latin America, underscoring that several nations are reconnecting with the American axis and forming ties with Israel. "We are witnessing a transformation," he said, emphasizing the region's shifting alliances.
Commending U.S. President Donald Trump and the American military forces, Netanyahu commented on the successful operation leading to Maduro's capture. Following Maduro's apprehension, Venezuela's Supreme Court designated Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as acting president, ensuring governance continuity amid the political upheaval.
