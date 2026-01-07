Ex-Danish Envoy Labels US Greenland Interest 'Unprecedented'; Advocates Diplomacy

Freddy Svane, the former Danish Ambassador to India, has termed US President Donald Trump's intentions regarding Greenland as 'unprecedented,' emphasizing that diplomatic dialogue should supersede hostile tactics.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Svane expressed disbelief over discussions of US acquisition of Greenland, a territory of fellow NATO member Denmark, labeling such dialogues as historically unparalleled. 'Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and thereby under NATO's umbrella,' said Svane, underscoring NATO's collective security principles.

Despite the renewed remarks by Trump on Greenland's strategic importance, Svane insisted on diplomatic engagement to accommodate US concerns, respecting Denmark's sovereignty. He criticized the use of media for signaling and championed discreet negotiations. Reinforcing Greenland's autonomy, Svane stated, 'Greenland's future is for its own people to decide.'

(With inputs from agencies.)