Left Menu

Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Government

Private schools in Sindh, Pakistan, have called off a planned strike following productive talks with government officials. Concerns arose over intimidating inspection practices aimed at verifying free-education lists. A cooperative framework has been promised, ensuring fairness while maintaining judicial compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:28 IST
Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Government
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The conflict between private schools and the Sindh government in Pakistan has de-escalated after fruitful negotiations. Representatives from the Grand Alliance of Private Schools Associations engaged in discussions with top provincial officials, leading to a resolution of tensions that had arisen over inspection practices described as intrusive by the institutions.

The schools had been poised to strike on January 9, protesting the verification procedures of free-education beneficiary lists, which they claimed led to the harassment of administrators and parents. Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, alongside other senior officials, addressed these issues in a meeting with school representatives, promising a respectful and transparent verification process.

Acknowledging the concerns of the private schools, Minister Shah assured them that inspections would be conducted without intimidation, recognizing the essential role these schools play in the education sector. Consequently, the planned strike was canceled, with the alliance pledging cooperation while ensuring the protection of student rights in line with judicial requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

 India
2
Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

 India
3
Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

 India
4
European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026