Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Government

The conflict between private schools and the Sindh government in Pakistan has de-escalated after fruitful negotiations. Representatives from the Grand Alliance of Private Schools Associations engaged in discussions with top provincial officials, leading to a resolution of tensions that had arisen over inspection practices described as intrusive by the institutions.

The schools had been poised to strike on January 9, protesting the verification procedures of free-education beneficiary lists, which they claimed led to the harassment of administrators and parents. Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, alongside other senior officials, addressed these issues in a meeting with school representatives, promising a respectful and transparent verification process.

Acknowledging the concerns of the private schools, Minister Shah assured them that inspections would be conducted without intimidation, recognizing the essential role these schools play in the education sector. Consequently, the planned strike was canceled, with the alliance pledging cooperation while ensuring the protection of student rights in line with judicial requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)