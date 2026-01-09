Left Menu

China Escalates Cyber Warfare Against Taiwan, Raises Global Concerns

China has intensified its cyberattacks on Taiwan, hitting crucial civilian and government systems. The daily cyber offensive, averaging 2.63 million attacks, highlights mounting concerns over Taiwan's technological defenses, according to Taiwan's National Security Bureau. Hackers target infrastructure vital to public life, with industrial sectors and AI automation playing key roles in these operations.

China has significantly escalated its cyber offensive against Taiwan, launching an average of 2.63 million attacks daily throughout 2025, as revealed by a recent intelligence report from Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB). The report cautions that China is ramping up efforts to infiltrate and disrupt essential civilian and government networks.

According to The Epoch Times, the report, titled 'Analysis on China's Cyber Threats to Taiwan's Critical Infrastructure in 2025,' indicates a 113 percent increase in cyberattacks compared to 2023. The attacks are increasingly targeting systems vital to public life, such as electricity supply, emergency medical services, telecommunications, and government operations, suggesting that China is preparing to cripple Taiwan's internal systems in potential future confrontations.

Taiwanese officials identified five Chinese state-backed hacking units, including BlackTech, Flax Typhoon, Mustang Panda, APT41, and UNC3886, as key players in these sophisticated attacks. These groups have penetrated sectors related to energy, healthcare, and high-tech industries. The report highlights the use of distributed denial-of-service attacks and operations that penetrate critical infrastructure to steal information and establish deeper footholds. Industrial zones tied to TSMC, the world's leading producer of advanced semiconductors, have also faced continuous pressure. The report further links cyber activity spikes to Chinese military drills and significant events in Taiwan or visits by senior Taiwanese officials, indicating coordinated planning by Beijing.

