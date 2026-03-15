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Transboundary Network Unites South Asia for Wild Cat Protection

Authorities from India, Nepal, and Bhutan have formed a transboundary network to enhance the conservation of small wild cats. This initiative, discussed at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, aims to establish joint conservation strategies, with a focus on ecological balance and regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:01 IST
Transboundary Network Unites South Asia for Wild Cat Protection
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In a landmark step towards wildlife conservation, forestry officials, environmental scientists, and conservationists from India, Nepal, and Bhutan have launched a transboundary network aimed specifically at safeguarding small wild cats.

This collaborative initiative was finalized during the third international transboundary meet at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, organized by the Global Tiger Forum under its GEF-7 program. The conference emphasized the critical ecological role small wild cats play in maintaining the balance of regional ecosystems by regulating populations of small mammals and rodents.

As part of the event, WWF-India released a specialized identification manual for wild cats in the Dudhwa landscape, promising to be an invaluable resource for field officials and researchers. The meeting stressed the significance of cross-border collaboration, scientific research, and community involvement, aiming to bolster global conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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