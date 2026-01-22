Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Prime Investment Hub at Davos

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighted the state's appeal as an investment hub, especially in electric vehicles and renewable energy. With a strong focus on sectors like energy, IT, and tourism, Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself for significant economic growth.

22-01-2026
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has positioned the state as a strategic investment hub during the World Economic Forum in Davos, pitching the region's growing appeal in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. Highlighting India's robust growth, Yadav underscored the state's role in the country's economic ascent.

In a significant milestone, India was recognized as the world's fourth-largest economy as of July 2025, according to the Rubix Country Insights Report. Amidst this global economic shift, Chief Minister Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh is embracing renewable energy, with solar projects underway and a commitment to providing affordable electricity.

The state's central location and adequate resources are drawing investors, particularly in the EV sector. Yadav also discussed international collaborations, such as those with the Maldives, focusing on tourism, fisheries, IT, and health. Meetings with corporate leaders at the WEF further emphasized Madhya Pradesh's investment opportunities across diverse sectors.

