ACME Solar Powers Up Rajasthan with Massive Battery Energy Storage
ACME Solar Holdings has initiated the operation of a 142.67-MW battery energy storage system in Rajasthan. This project, part of a 481.49-MWh unit, is connected to the interstate transmission system. ACME continues to lead in renewable energy with a diversified 8,071 MW portfolio, including solar, wind, storage, and hybrid solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
ACME Solar Holdings has announced the commencement of operations for its 142.67-MW battery energy storage system in Rajasthan, a significant milestone in its renewable energy endeavors.
The project forms part of a 481.49-MWh unit connected to the operational interstate transmission system, marking a critical step in bolstering the region's energy infrastructure.
Gurugram-based ACME Solar reinforces its status as a leader in renewable energy with a varied 8,071 MW portfolio, expanding its hold over solar, wind, storage, and hybrid solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)