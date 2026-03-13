ACME Solar Powers Up Rajasthan with Massive Battery Energy Storage

ACME Solar Holdings has announced the commencement of operations for its 142.67-MW battery energy storage system in Rajasthan, a significant milestone in its renewable energy endeavors.

The project forms part of a 481.49-MWh unit connected to the operational interstate transmission system, marking a critical step in bolstering the region's energy infrastructure.

Gurugram-based ACME Solar reinforces its status as a leader in renewable energy with a varied 8,071 MW portfolio, expanding its hold over solar, wind, storage, and hybrid solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)