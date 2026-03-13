Left Menu

ACME Solar Powers Up Rajasthan with Massive Battery Energy Storage

ACME Solar Holdings has initiated the operation of a 142.67-MW battery energy storage system in Rajasthan. This project, part of a 481.49-MWh unit, is connected to the interstate transmission system. ACME continues to lead in renewable energy with a diversified 8,071 MW portfolio, including solar, wind, storage, and hybrid solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:07 IST
ACME Solar Holdings has announced the commencement of operations for its 142.67-MW battery energy storage system in Rajasthan, a significant milestone in its renewable energy endeavors.

The project forms part of a 481.49-MWh unit connected to the operational interstate transmission system, marking a critical step in bolstering the region's energy infrastructure.

Gurugram-based ACME Solar reinforces its status as a leader in renewable energy with a varied 8,071 MW portfolio, expanding its hold over solar, wind, storage, and hybrid solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

