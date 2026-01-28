Cambridge University Strengthens Ties with India Through Landmark Initiatives

The University of Cambridge has announced ambitious initiatives aimed at expanding its collaboration with India across research, technology, and education. During a visit by a senior delegation including Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice, the University reaffirmed its longstanding relationship with India that spans over 150 years.

A central feature of the visit is the launch of the Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS), focusing on innovation and intellectual exchange. The Centre seeks to link Cambridge's scientific expertise with India's knowledge economy. This initiative aims to foster research and policy influence, reinforcing the University's role in India.

In an effort to attract Indian talent, the university will now accept the Indian CBSE Class XII qualification for undergraduate admissions, combined with additional requirements when needed. Furthermore, the Cambridge India Research Foundation, a Section 8 company, has been established to facilitate funding for Indian students, in addition to supporting research collaborations.

