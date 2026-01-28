Cambridge University Strengthens Ties with India Through Landmark Initiatives
The University of Cambridge has unveiled new initiatives in research, technology, and student access during a high-profile visit to India. Key announcements include the Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies, expanded pathways for Indian students, and the establishment of the Cambridge India Research Foundation to boost scholarships and collaboration.
- Country:
- India
The University of Cambridge has announced ambitious initiatives aimed at expanding its collaboration with India across research, technology, and education. During a visit by a senior delegation including Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice, the University reaffirmed its longstanding relationship with India that spans over 150 years.
A central feature of the visit is the launch of the Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS), focusing on innovation and intellectual exchange. The Centre seeks to link Cambridge's scientific expertise with India's knowledge economy. This initiative aims to foster research and policy influence, reinforcing the University's role in India.
In an effort to attract Indian talent, the university will now accept the Indian CBSE Class XII qualification for undergraduate admissions, combined with additional requirements when needed. Furthermore, the Cambridge India Research Foundation, a Section 8 company, has been established to facilitate funding for Indian students, in addition to supporting research collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sam Tully Remembers: The Timeless Legacy of Journalist Mark Tully
A Memorable Encounter with Sir Mark Tully
Remembering Sir Mark Tully: The Railway Enthusiast and BBC's 'Voice of India'
Farewell to a Chronicler: Celebrating the Life of Mark Tully
Farewell to a Chronicler of India: Mark Tully's Legacy