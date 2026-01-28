Historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era for Bilateral Economic Ties

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement reached a historic conclusion on Tuesday, signaling a new chapter in trade and investment between the two regions. The agreement promises to enhance bilateral ties and strengthen economic cooperation, with formalization expected within a year, spurred by robust political support.

Described by sources as a 'living agreement,' the deal accounts for local challenges and evolving global issues, particularly in agriculture and carbon emissions. This adaptable framework, revisited every five years, ensures resilience amidst regulatory complexities within the 27-member European Union.

Despite differing positions within the EU, particularly regarding Russia, the agreement remained on track, driven by a shared political will to boost jobs and industrial output. The deal aligns with India's strategic interests, offering unprecedented market access and aligning with developmental priorities, particularly in labor-intensive sectors.

