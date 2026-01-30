Heavy snowfall triggers power collapse, exposes neglect in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy snowfall has severely disrupted normal life in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), exposing persistent shortcomings in power supply and infrastructure, with residents alleging that long-standing neglect, discrimination, and lack of accountability have intensified the crisis. According to reports, heavy snowfall blocked key roads and cut off several villages across PoJK, leaving many areas isolated. Power supply collapsed in multiple regions as electricity poles and transmission wires were damaged and left unrepaired. Residents said prolonged outages have compounded hardships during harsh winter conditions.

Roshan Mughal, a senior journalist and former President of the Central Press Club in Muzaffarabad, said the electricity system was already fragile even before the snowfall, with low-voltage supply being a routine issue. He said the situation deteriorated sharply after the snowfall, leaving many areas completely without electricity. Mughal attributed the worsening crisis to unchecked power theft, unpaid electricity bills, and outdated infrastructure. He said people were living without basic facilities and described the situation as forcing residents to survive "as if in the Stone Age." He also alleged that there was no effective mechanism for restoring roads or electricity and said departments failed to respond swiftly due to the absence of checks and balances. Residents further alleged that the recurring crises in PoJK reflect systemic neglect by the authorities, with people in the occupied region bearing a disproportionate burden during emergencies. Critics said selective action and the lack of accountability highlight deep-rooted discrimination in the region's governance.

Mughal said unresolved basic issues have repeatedly pushed people to form action committees and protest. He urged the government to take immediate steps, calling on bureaucrats based in Muzaffarabad to visit affected areas, assess blocked roads and power outages firsthand, and restore essential services without delay. (ANI)

