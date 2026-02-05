Jamaat-e-Islami's Strategic Election Pledge: Boosting Bangladesh's Global Standing

As Bangladesh prepares for national elections, Jamaat-e-Islami has pledged to foster 'constructive and cooperative' relations with neighboring countries, including India. This promise is part of their election manifesto, aiming to bolster Bangladesh's global reputation and the international mobility of its passport.

The manifesto highlights the establishment of peaceful relations with India, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Thailand, emphasizing mutual respect and fairness. Jamaat-e-Islami also plans to enhance ties with the Muslim world, and engage diplomatically, economically, and strategically with Eastern Europe, Africa, and South America.

Jamaat's strategy includes active participation in the United Nations to address challenges such as peace, security, human rights, and economic development. The manifesto reiterates the party's commitment to regional cooperation via SAARC and ASEAN, and outlines initiatives for addressing the Rohingya crisis and maintaining Bangladesh's contribution to UN peacekeeping efforts. The election, occurring after the July Uprising, poses a turning point for Bangladesh amid concerns over the electoral process's integrity.

